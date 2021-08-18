Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

River Walk Public House closes for the final time

Posted by 
Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lve7Y_0bVBIdgJ00
River Walk Public House closed for the final time last week. The restaurant will be torn down this fall, and its sign has already been removed. A sign of its past was on the building late last week.
by April Scheinoha Reporter River Walk Public House closed for the final time Sunday, Aug. 8. The restaurant had a long history here. The property originally housed the Dine-a-Mite. The drive-in featured carhops serving chili dogs, Little Dick ice cream treats and other curbside fare. Until indoor dining was added, the business was only open during the summer. Jane Mattson has property deeds for the property going back to 1948. She said the initial property owners were William and Dorothy Soeby. They eventually sold it to Abner and Lucille Johnson, who, years later, sold the property to Donald and Bonita Magner. The next set of owners were Lon and Joyce Gobell. Lon Gobell recalled purchasing the property in 1969. The couple later renamed it Lon’s Restaurant & Pub. Over their tenure at the fine-dining restaurant, they removed the carport and built an addition. The Gobells sold the business in 1991 to Jim and Curt Efteland. The Efteland brothers operated the business for about a year before they sold it to Michael and Rhonda Noel. The Noels also owned the business for about a year, when on June 28, 1993, Jane Mattson and the late Diana “Granny” Josephson purchased the restaurant. They renamed the business Evergreen Eating Emporium. Josephson left the restaurant business in 1996, and Judy and Terry Nelson owned the restaurant with Mattson until 2000. That year, Mattson and her husband, Bruce, became the sole owners. Over Mattson’s time at the Evergreen, a soup and salad bar, a children’s menu, a light menu and more specialized offerings were added. The business also offered a catering service, which was added under the foresight of Mattson’s daughter Lisa Robson. Robson purchased the business from her mom Jan. 1, 2012. She operated the restaurant until June 2018, when she sold it to Mitch Stevens. Stevens and General Manager Lisa Swanson made a few changes at the restaurant. The most notable changes were the indoor cosmetic changes. They also made a few menu changes and added a boutique upstairs at the restaurant. On RiverWalk’s Facebook post, it was noted the decision to sell the property wasn’t taken lightly. However, Stevens and Swanson cited various reasons for the closure, including staffing shortages, the need for major building repairs and an opportunity to sell prior to the restaurant’s busy season. The Gobells returned to Thief River Falls for a final meal in the days prior to the closure and walk-through of the restaurant. “We feel a little sad about it, but time goes on,” said Lon Gobell, who hadn’t been back to the restaurant in about a decade. Andrew Peralta, who owns the nearby Dairy Queen, is in the process of purchasing the property. He planned to close on the property sometime within the next few days. The real estate closing was delayed by the purchase of right-of-way to realign the nearby intersection. Peralta plans to tear down the building at the end of September at the earliest. He said he has some ideas for the property, but he added that nothing was set in stone.

Comments / 0

Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

141
Followers
171
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#River Falls#Dog#Food Drink#River Walk Public House#Restaurant Pub#Efteland#Evergreen Eating Emporium#Riverwalk#Dairy Queen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Defuniak Springs, FLwtvy.com

Residents to swim in Lake DeFuniak for the first time since 1964

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs citizens and guests can now swim in Lake DeFuniak beginning Saturday, August 28 in Chipley Park through Thursday, September 30, 2021, 8am to sunset and Sundays 12:30 pm to 5pm. City government leaders decided to reopen the coveted spring-fed lake for swimming for the first time since 1964 in a recent council meeting. Although the 2021 swimming season in Lake DeFuniak is only about a month long due to the timing of the council decision, next year’s season is scheduled from March 1 through September 30th in the designated, roped-off area between the boat ramp of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood to the Amphitheatre. This year’s designated area is between the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood boat ramp to the area behind the DeFuniak Springs Library. The area expands to include the area behind the Amphitheatre in 2022 once the area is prepped for safe swimming when tall water weeds are removed.
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

House of Yes is finally reopening this weekend

New York's favorite warehouse party spot is returning this weekend!. Bushwick's House of Yes officially reopens on Friday, August 27 after over sixteen months of closure. The first party on deck: F*ck Yes, is designed to welcome everyone back to dance all night, heal your heart and feed your soul. The party will reprise on Saturday, August 28, for those who want to keep dancing. The club stays open until 4am both nights.
Lifestylewnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Party Under the Pavilion

The SoKY Marketplace is expanding the events it brings to the community. The recurring Party Under the Pavilion is back for another night of vendors, food, and fun. Sarah Cline joins us to give the details about this event and more. Sunrise Spotlight is brought to you by German American...
Shenandoah, VAWHSV

SNP closes streams and rivers to fishing

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park officials took to Facebook Friday to announce that effective immediately, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures. Despite the recent rainfall, SNP says streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently.
LifestyleTitusville Herald

Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area closed to public

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) — The Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area is no longer part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources wildlife management system and is closed to the public, the agency said. The lease agreement between the division and the Bruce B. Cameron Foundation expired and won't be...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Lava River Cave Closes Next Week

Lava River Cave, located in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, will be closing early this season to allow work in the area to improve visitor services. Beginning Monday, August 23, 2021 Lava River Cave will be closed to complete work that will improve visitor...
Lifestylemybackyardnews.com

WALKING TOUR OF PROVIDENCE RIVER AREA

Storyteller Deborah Spears Moorehead to Guide a Culturally Enriching Walking Tour of the Providence River Area. (From left to right: Pamela Ellis, Deborah Spears Moorehead, Jacquelyn Moorehead, Jasmine Moorehead) (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society along with Deborah Spears Moorehead and fellow artists on a walking tour...
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Kelley House Calendar: Big news at Big River

Last year, the Kelley House was the lucky recipient of numerous items from the David Russell estate. His generous children, Ann, Dave and Peter offered us boxes of photographic prints and scanned negatives that capture their father’s fascination with the Mendocino Coast (including the activities of the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department), as well as maps and surveys he had made in his role as a surveyor.
LifestyleWNYT

State beaches closing times

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the closure of beaches to swimming at DEC-managed campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. For public safety, beaches remain open to visitors but swimming is prohibited unless a lifeguard is present. Beaches are closed to swimming each year as many lifeguards return to school.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Black River Hatchery Offers Free Tour to the Public

An opportunity to see how the DNR and Michigan State University is working to bring back the sturgeon population in Michigan is right around the corner. The Black River Fish Hatchery is offering the public the chance to take a tour where they have about 16-hundred young sturgeon waiting to be released. Each one can live from 50 to 100 years and grow larger than a human, although for these fish it will take about 15 years.
Sciencewgrt.com

Search for Macroinvertebrates at the River Walk Park

On Wednesday, August 18th from 6 – 7 PM, families can experience the final Wetland Wanderings program organized by Friends of the St. Clair River. The free outdoor exploration program will be at the Blue Water River Walk County Park at 2200 Military Street in Port Huron. This educational program...
Houghton Lake, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

HELPING RIVER HOUSE

HELPING RIVER HOUSE Marine Corps League Cpl. Jack A. Davenport Detachment #684 of Houghton Lake recently donated $250 to River House, Inc., Grayling. River House is a nonprofit agency that serves vict...

Comments / 0

Community Policy