Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds. The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Applications for building permits, which can forecast future activity, rose 2.6% in July from the June level to an annual rate of 1.64 million units.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Home Construction#Building Permits#Ap Economics#Ap Economics#The Commerce Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

July home sales up 1% as prices reach unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real EstateThe Spokesman-Review

New home sales up in July

WASHINGTON – Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as...
Real Estatewashingtonnewsday.com

In July, new home sales in the United States increased somewhat.

In July, new home sales in the United States increased somewhat. According to official statistics released Tuesday, new single-family home sales rose modestly last month, breaking a three-month sequence of decreases, as prices resumed their march higher in the hot US real estate market. The Commerce Department said the one...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real Estateinvesting.com

3 Homebuilding Stocks to Avoid as Housing Starts Slump

Due to high building costs and supply constraints, the housing market has slowed over the last month. As the demand for residential housing falters, we think it could be wise to now avoid homebuilding stocks PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Let's discuss.The demand for new houses and renovations rose significantly amid the pandemic, with residential construction hitting a 15-year high in March 2021. However, in July building activities took a step back, owing to the continuing supply constraints that construction companies face nationwide. Also, the housing industry has been adversely affected by surging inflation rates, which have raised housing prices substantially.
Real Estate1470 WMBD

U.S. existing home sales climb for second straight month in July

(Reuters) – U.S. existing home sales increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month’s record level. Existing home sales increased 2.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units last month from June’s upwardly revised pace of...
Real EstateWKTV

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July to annual rate of 708,000

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sales of new homes posted a modest 1% increase in July after three months of declines. The July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June. The median price of...
Seattle, WAStreetInsider.com

U.S. new home sales rebound modestly in July; prices surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline potential buyers from the market. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed builders were increasingly pre-selling homes,...
Real EstateUS News and World Report

New Home Sales Rose 1% in July as Prices Continued Upward

Sales of new homes rose 1% in July, following an unexpected drop in June, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 708,000, up from a revised 701,000 in June. Economists had forecast a pace of 699,000. Prices, meanwhile, continued on an upward trend,...
New York City, NYnewyorkconstructionreport.com

Construction commences for two affordable seniors housing projects valued at $245 million

Construction is starting for two affordable seniors housing projects valued at $245 million in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA); the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD); and the NYC Housing Development Corporation (HDC) say they have finalized two deals to bring 393 units through the $113 million Casa Celina and the $132 million Atrium at Sumner housing development projects.
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Terry Lamphier: Housing construction on fire

Once again our local firefighting superheroes have saved our bacon by keeping the most recent Grass Valley area fires from threatening our town and our airport’s firefighting base. Unfortunately, they can’t hose off local elected officials hot on approving more housing developments. Despite our dubious distinction of being the largest...
Arizona Stateazbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 300 Jobs in July

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.6 percent in July 2021, from 6.8 percent in June 2021, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate decreased to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent in June. In July 2020, the state had a...
ConstructionValueWalk

Total Construction Starts Move Lower in July

HAMILTON, New Jersey — August 18, 2021 — Total construction starts fell 3% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $854.8 billion, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. There were few bright spots during the month, with all three sectors (residential, nonresidential building and nonbuildings) moving lower in July.
ConstructionEntrepreneur

Home Construction Slumps as Supply Constraints Weigh on Production

Home construction fell sharply in July, adding to evidence that elevated construction costs and surging house prices continued to be a headwind for the housing market. Housing starts fell 7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month, according to a Commerce Department report (pdf). While this is the slowest pace since April, it remained 2.5 percent above the July 2020 figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy