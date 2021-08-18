Last of Us 2 Dataminer Uncovers Multiplayer Files, Potential Battle Royale Mode
One of the more memorable features in the original Last of Us was its multiplayer. The mode was called “Factions” and it was pretty fleshed out, with players choosing a clan (Fireflies or Hunters) to help survive for 12 weeks (each “week” was 1 multiplayer game). It featured the series’ visceral combat along with being able to craft weapons and healing items on the fly. Unfortunately, multiplayer was one of the features missing from The Last of Us Part 2, and fans were left wondering why it wasn’t there in the first place.www.thedad.com
Comments / 0