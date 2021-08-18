Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST, Maine — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master Katherine...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Big Bird#New England Cable News#Put It There#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsWDEL 1150AM

DNREC lifts bath, feeder advisory following mysterious bird illness

An advisory issued in June asking the public to discontinue the use of bird feeders and baths due to a mysterious illness spreading among the avian population, particularly among songbirds, was lifted by DNREC officials Tuesday. According to the department, the still-unknown virus seemed to most often harm European starlings,...
Animalsweku.org

Birdfeeders Can Go Back Up, But Mystery Bird Illness Eludes Scientists

The saga of the mysterious bird illness in more than a half dozen states appears to be coming to an unceremonious end. Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is giving residents in six Kentucky counties the greenlight to put their birdfeeders back up, but the reasons behind the mass bird illness continues to elude scientists.
Noble County, INEvening Star

Call them gooney birds

The weather early last Saturday morning, for about an hour before dawn, was frightful. Flashes of lightning made the entire sky as bright as day. Each flash was followed by a crack and rumble of thunder. Rain poured down, so heavy when I got up and looked out the window,...
Ohio Statescriptype.com

Ohio wildlife experts investigating mysterious bird illness

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources continues to comb through data concerning sick and deceased birds in Northeast Ohio, says ODNR wildlife biologist Laura Kearns. Currently, the ODNR has “unverified” reports regarding ill and dead birds, with about 150 reports of injured and deceased birds coming from Medina and Cuyahoga counties since mid-June, which is lower than reports coming from other parts of the state, she said.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

A mysterious sickness that was blinding birds vanishes

Earlier this summer, as birds started mysteriously dying across the Washington DC region, Paul Pisano heeded the call from Virginia wildlife officials: He took down his bird-feeder. An avid birdwatcher who lives in Arlington’s Aurora Highlands neighbourhood, the 58-year-old said he complied with the rule – an avian social distancing...
AnimalsPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Cause of mysterious bird illness still unknown

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has not determined the cause of a bird illness that was killing blue jays and other birds in several states, and the agency has dropped a recommendation that residents of six counties in Central Kentucky stop feeding birds. “The department strongly encourages all...
AnimalsWashington Post

A mysterious sickness blinding birds has disappeared as suddenly as it arrived

Earlier this summer, as birds started mysteriously dying across the D.C. region, Paul Pisano heeded the call from Virginia wildlife officials: He took down his bird-feeder. An avid birdwatcher who lives in Arlington’s Aurora Highlands neighborhood, the 58-year-old said he complied with the rule — an avian social distancing measure, of sorts — to protect the blue jays, grackles and finches that come to snack on birdseed on his front porch.
Maine Statefoxwilmington.com

How a Giant Rubber Ducky Wound Up in Popular Maine Harbor Is a Joyous Mystery

The folks in a Maine town have been stumped by how a 25-foot inflatable yellow rubber ducky wound up in the Belfast Harbor. No one really knows where the duck came from or who anchored it in the harbor, but what everyone would agree on is that the mysterious duck is bringing lots of happiness to the locals and tourists in the coastal community.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

DEEP lifts bird feeding, watering advisory

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has lifted their bird feeder and bird bath advisory. The advisory was issued on July 8, to combat a unknown bird illness. It was lifted due to the decrease in reports of dead birds and the increasing...
Taos, NMTaos News

Town made tough, but correct call

If we are in a race with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it's one we are losing - at least so far. Take a moment and think back to March of 2020. A mysterious virus was just beginning to spread across the United States after Americans had watched it jump from country to country around the globe that winter. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11 of that year, when the United States reported just 1,215 confirmed cases, a few red dots on a map. But while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and officials in Washington debated what to do next - how to test for the virus, how to treat it, and critically, how to manage public policy to contain it - those numbers quickly spiraled out of control. The entire map quickly turned red, which leads us to today, with more than 37.1 million infections and 623,000 related deaths in the United States alone.
Animals1009theeagle.com

Giant Rubber Ducky Baffles Town!

JIAGNSU, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: (CHINA MAINLAND OUT)The Rubber Duck which designed by Hoffman shows at Mochou Lake Park on 19th October, 2014 in Nanjing, Jiangsu, China.(Photo by TPG/Getty Images) Giant Rubber Ducky Baffles Town!. Four days after it mysteriously appeared in Belfast Harbor, Maine authorities still haven’t figured out...
Greeley, COfinance-commerce.com

Booming western towns look for water

GREELEY, Colo. — “Go West, young man,’’ Horace Greeley famously urged. The problem for the northern Colorado town that bears the 19th-century newspaper editor’s name: Too many people have heeded his advice. By the tens of thousands newcomers have been streaming into Greeley — so much so that the city...
Animalsscarsdalenews.com

Mysterious avian deaths have wild bird lovers taking precautions

With millions of birds about to take to the sky for the fall migration, Scarsdale resident Richard Cantor isn’t taking any chances, and his local Audubon Society chapter says he is doing the right thing. Like many local residents, Cantor enjoys maintaining bird feeders on his property to attract various...
Belfast, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Mysterious Illness Affecting Birds in Maryland and Beyond

Maryland 2021 - In late May, wildlife managers in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and other states began receiving reports of sick and dying birds. Several passerine bird species have been affected. No human health or domestic animal (pets, livestock and poultry) issues have been documented. As of mid-August, reports have decreased in many jurisdictions and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is lifting its previous recommendation to cease feeding birds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy