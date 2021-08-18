Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

If we are in a race with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it's one we are losing - at least so far. Take a moment and think back to March of 2020. A mysterious virus was just beginning to spread across the United States after Americans had watched it jump from country to country around the globe that winter. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11 of that year, when the United States reported just 1,215 confirmed cases, a few red dots on a map. But while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and officials in Washington debated what to do next - how to test for the virus, how to treat it, and critically, how to manage public policy to contain it - those numbers quickly spiraled out of control. The entire map quickly turned red, which leads us to today, with more than 37.1 million infections and 623,000 related deaths in the United States alone.