Five ways of looking at how San Francisco’s population changed over the last decade
From 2010 to 2020, San Francisco’s population grew by 8.5%. This growth, however, has not been equally distributed across the city. That’s according to recent data from the 2020 Decennial Census, which reports population changes down to the neighborhood-level. This granularity lets us see which areas within the city saw the greatest population growth — or decline — over the last decade.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0