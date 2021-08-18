‘Cryptozoo’ gives mythological creatures sanctuary in hippie-era S.F.
Filmmaker, comics artist and writer Dash Shaw’s parents were hippies. When his dad was a young man, he even lived in the Haight-Ashbury — specifically on Haight Street. When Shaw was a little boy, he came across a box in a crawl space in his family’s home and discovered treasure: his father’s collection of tarot cards and a pile of Zap Comix, the underground comic books created by Robert Crumb that were produced in San Francisco.datebook.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0