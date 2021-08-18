Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

‘Cryptozoo’ gives mythological creatures sanctuary in hippie-era S.F.

By Pam Grady
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker, comics artist and writer Dash Shaw’s parents were hippies. When his dad was a young man, he even lived in the Haight-Ashbury — specifically on Haight Street. When Shaw was a little boy, he came across a box in a crawl space in his family’s home and discovered treasure: his father’s collection of tarot cards and a pile of Zap Comix, the underground comic books created by Robert Crumb that were produced in San Francisco.

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Reggie Watts
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jane Morris
Person
Robert Crumb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippie#The Sanctuary#Mythological Creatures#S F#Mythology#Cryptozoo#Sffilm Makers#The Pov Award#Lake Bell Rrb#Dungeons Dragons#Japanese#Chinese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tarot
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine Black people at a South Carolina church in 2015, court documents showed. The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy