Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. According to Deadline, who broke the news, Dale (Hawaii Five-0, All Rise) will play Tomi, "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes" whose existence "continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine or avoid." Fortier (Hemlock Grove, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) plays Agatha, whose role is under wraps. Tomi and Agatha don't have exact counterparts in creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, but one of these two characters is the show's spin on a twist from the pages of The Walking Dead.