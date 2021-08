All users of the TikTok video sharing app should be able shop directly from the app this fall, reported the New York Times Tuesday. According to the outlet, TikTok – a Chinese-owned app with 50 million daily users in the U.S. as of last August – partnered with the e-commerce platform Shopify to allow users to make purchases directly from the platform. Shopify said it expected to expand the feature to all of its merchants this fall.