Grand Rapids man arrested in connection to online child sexual abuse

A 62-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested on charges of child sexually abusive activity.

Kenneth Dale Lotterman was arraigned on aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an undercover investigation into Lotterman’s online activity and arrested him – with help from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office – after a search warrant at his home.

Additional evidence was seized and Lotterman was lodged at the Kent County Jail, according to a news release.

Officials encourage parents to talk with their children about the safe use of the internet.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipline here .