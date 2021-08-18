While Osage County health officials encourage masks, school districts split on mandates

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Osage County Health Department is recommending districts in the county kick off this year's return to learn with masks in schools. However, the three districts in the county all have different plans when it comes to face coverings.

Health officials posted about the guidance in a COVID-19 update Monday , citing an increase in pediatric cases over the last several months.

Students and staff in all districts are required to wear masks on buses, per an order from the CDC. The federal agency also recommends everyone wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status, but there is not a national mandate for school buildings.

Osage County R-I

In the Osage County R-I School District, everyone except K-6 students will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, when transitioning through buildings, or when on school buses.

According to the district's return plan, there are a number of procedures that will be implemented in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

When possible, classrooms will be situated where students are three to six feet apart.

There are different levels the district has in place as officials monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community:

Level 1: In-person classes for all. Mitigating measures in place as needed.

In-person classes for all. Mitigating measures in place as needed. Level 2: Limited positive cases in school. Increased mitigating measures. Possible distance learning required for some. Attempt to return to Level 1 as soon as possible

Limited positive cases in school. Increased mitigating measures. Possible distance learning required for some. Attempt to return to Level 1 as soon as possible Level 3: Significant number of identified cases within the school. - Alternate Method of Instruction plans implemented. Distance learning for all.

The decision to move from one level to another will be determined by the district and local health officials.

Osage County R-II

The Osage County R-II Board of Education will highly encourage students and staff to wear masks, but board member's maintained in a Tuesday night meeting that masking is a personal decision.

You can watch the full board meeting below.

Though masks will be required on buses for students and staff, the school board discussed the difficulty of enforcing the mandate. The district plans to supply bus drivers with extra masks for students who are boarding buses without one.

School board members said they plan to meet again before implementing any mask requirement in the future.

Osage County R-III (Fatima)

The Osage County R-III School District is encouraging staff and students to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, but face coverings will not be required.

You can read the district's full return plan here.

Osage County R-III outlined two levels of instruction depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases:

Level 1: School is in session with all students attending. The district will continue using social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures as outlined in this plan. Masks will also be worn as outlined in this plan.

School is in session with all students attending. The district will continue using social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures as outlined in this plan. Masks will also be worn as outlined in this plan. Level 2: Once positive numbers have reached a level determined by the Board of Education and the County Health Department of being at a level deemed to cause a switch to distance learning in order to help bring the numbers under control.

In its return plan, the district also outlines other COVID-19 mitigation strategies it will utilize this year, including enhanced cleaning, social distancing, screenings for staff and students with symptoms and on-site testing.

The post While Osage County health officials encourage masks, school districts split on mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS .