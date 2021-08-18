Grand Rapids Christian Schools students return to class, mask optional

It's the first day of school for students attending Grand Rapids Christian Schools.

It's one of the first districts to head back to class in our area, and many districts are still deciding how to handle masks.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the district Superintendent Tom DeJonge, who sent a letter out to parents yesterday afternoon explaining the district's stance on masks just one day before they welcome students back this morning.

District leadership decided to "strongly recommend students and staff wear masks indoors" but they are not mandating it like other districts nearby.

As we reported earlier this week, Grand Rapids Public Schools is mandating masks indoors for everyone.

East Grand Rapids is mandating masks for PRE K through 6th grade.

GRCS superintendent says in light of the strong recommendations from the health department, their board approved a plan that will allow students to return to school, mask-optional.

"Our board yesterday during our annual board retreat approved a plan that strongly recommends students and faculty being masked while at school and also leaving it up to the discretion of parents whether or not their kids will be masked," DeJonge said.

Not everyone is pleased with this decision.

An online petition, in support of a mask mandate, was started before that announcement was made yesterday. It has grown to more than 350 signatures.

The individual who started it writes in part:

"We are urging superintendent Tom DeJonge and the GRCS board to adopt a mandatory mask policy, similar to the policy that was so successful last year. While it wasn't always the easiest or most pleasant situation, we were blessed with a year of mostly uninterrupted in-person learning, and owe it to our kids to do our best to do the same this school year."

