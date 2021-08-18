Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
DFW Community News

Primrose School of West Plano celebrates 10th anniversary

By William C. Wadsack
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Primrose School of West Plano marked its 10th anniversary in August. The school offers day care and educational child care for children ranging from infants to age 12. As part of the Primrose Schools system, franchise owner Marti Davis said the school is committed to offering a safe, healthy and loving environment for its students. Primrose School of West Plano is located at 6480 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. 972-403-3444. www.primroseschools.com/schools/west-plano.

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primrose Schools#Child Care
Related
Posted by
DFW Community News

Hub Streat announces closure after nearly 5 years in Plano

Hub Streat, located at 1212 14th St., Plano, plans to close, according to an announcement made on its website. The dining and entertainment center opened in 2016 as a food truck and outdoor seating concept. “We are so very fortunate to have built countless friendships and memories that we will...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Flower Mound welcomes 15 new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming more than a dozen new businesses to town, including several restaurants. From June 21 to Aug. 6, the town issued certificates of occupancy to 15 new businesses, most of which are open now but a few will be opening soon. The newest businesses, according to the town’s website, are listed below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy