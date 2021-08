OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a Canadian party from third place to an election win. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed women’s rights, toughened environmental laws and spent heavily to support businesses and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed up in blackface and has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules.