This, that and the other

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the oddities of the 2021 season stack up like bar Jenga, though they never crash to the floor, I have to admit that I didn’t anticipate how running out of first basemen would be one of the pieces. I must have blocked it out. The Orioles were criticized for...

www.masnsports.com

Related
masnsports.com

Wondering what’s next for Hunter Harvey

Hunter Harvey moved closer to his reinstatement from the 10-day injured list by working the sixth inning last night with Triple-A Norfolk. The one run allowed won’t matter as long as felt good afterward and this morning. The Charlotte Knights loaded the bases with no outs on three consecutive soft...
masnsports.com

MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Series finale against Rays

There was a time when the Orioles were playing good baseball on the road. But you have to go back to the beginning of the 2021 season. They went 4-2 on their first road trip to Boston and New York. They went 3-2 on a trip to Texas and Miami and 4-2 on a trip to Oakland and Seattle. That one ended with a no-hitter.
MLBmasnsports.com

Brandon Hyde on players and staff during losing streak

The challenge for the Orioles is daunting. There is nothing new in that regard. But as all teams get deep into the tough dog days of August, a non-contending team on a long losing streak faces more challenges than most. That is where the Orioles reside these days. After last...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles tie longest losing streak of season at 14 games (updated)

The Orioles bolted to an early lead tonight and lost their offensive touch. Their starter ran up a high pitch count that threatened his removal by the middle innings. Manager Brandon Hyde tries to find new methods to pull the Orioles out of their old ways, whether it’s with his personnel or how he gets them to the ballpark. Tonight’s lineup underwent drastic changes based more on health than a hunch.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Rays lineups (updated)

Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander have returned to the Orioles lineup this afternoon. Mancini is the designated hitter and batting second. Santander, who pinch-hit last night, is the right fielder and batting sixth. A loss today would push the Orioles to a season-high 15-game streak, the second-longest in franchise history...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Designated for assignment

Franco was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Franco was coming off a season in which he posted a respectable 106 wRC+ for the Royals, so there was reason to believe he'd be a decent option this year following his move to hitter-friendly Camden Yards. That hasn't been the case, as his .210/.253/.355 slash line was good for a wRC+ of just 65. He's now been below replacement level in three of the past five seasons, per FanGraphs, so his time as a regular starter could be coming to an end. Kelvin Gutierrez was recalled in a corresponding move and should see time at the hot corner down the stretch.
MLBmasnsports.com

Losing streak puts Orioles in position for first pick in 2022 draft

Moving below the Diamondbacks for the worst record in the majors has put the Orioles in front of everyone else for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft. There must be a reward for enduring such agony. Baseball America’s early mock draft, published last month, has IMG Academy...
MLBmasnsports.com

López removed early, O’s losing streak at 15 games (updated)

Jorge López walked to the mound today in the bottom of the second inning, still trying to process what happened in the first. Or perhaps wishing he could forget about it and treat his return as a fresh start. Something his teammates desperately need right now. What came next, most...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Homestand begins against Braves

If the Orioles are to end a 15-game losing streak when they start a long homestand tonight, they will have to beat a first-place team that has been recently playing outstanding baseball. The Orioles (38-82) host the Atlanta Braves (65-56) in the opener of a three-game series and nine-game homestand versus the Braves, Angels and Rays.
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: It feels like the Orioles may never win again

We may need to come to terms with the fact that the Orioles have already won their final game of the season. That’s it. 38 wins. Call it a year, and try again in April. It was up to Alex to recap the latest debacle. If that continues to be the case, we will be left to sift through rubble to find the meager positives that do exist.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles rush to 16th loss in a row (updated)

Opportunities are rolled out like carpets, with the Orioles trying to keep teams from walking all over them. Keegan Akin is in the rotation with Bruce Zimmermann perhaps done for the season and he’s getting more starts beyond tonight. What he does with them could strengthen his case for the 2022 season.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles finally calling up Jahmai Jones; Maikel Franco DFA’d

Jahmai Jones is at last on his way to join the Orioles. MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported during the Monday off day that there is a series of roster moves coming. It’s what passes for seismic with this current roster, as third baseman Maikel Franco is set to be designated for assignment, with the Orioles calling up the prospect Jones to replace him. Additionally, Richie Martin was optioned to Norfolk, with Kelvin Gutierrez being recalled from the Tides.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Harvey against Smyly at Camden Yards

The latest shot to end a long losing streak is tonight for the Orioles. They host the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series and it’s part of the larger nine-game homestand that runs through next weekend. Lefty Max Fried threw a gem as Atlanta blanked the...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles moving struggling Jorge López to bullpen

In a few days, the Orioles rotation will undergo a change. That is because struggling right-hander Jorge López is moving to the bullpen, in a role to be determined, as of tonight when the Orioles host Atlanta at Camden Yards. López is 3-14 with a 6.35 ERA in 25 starts,...
MLBmasnsports.com

The challenge of trying to stay upbeat during a losing streak

As the Orioles’ losing streak reached 16 Friday night, the team was remaining upbeat pregame in the clubhouse and keeping their energy and work ethic up amid mounting losses. Media is not allowed back in big league clubhouses yet, so we’ll take manager Brandon Hyde’s word for it. But that...
MLBmasnsports.com

Thoughts on decision to put López in bullpen

The Orioles don’t know who’s starting Wednesday night against the Angels. Their game notes this morning are likely to list the spot as TBD or TBA. Has to be determined before it can be announced. No matter who’s inserted into the rotation, they did the right thing by shifting Jorge...
MLBmasnsports.com

One-run game, but skid extended as Braves beat O’s (updated)

Coming into this contest against the Atlanta Braves, the Orioles had not played a game decided by one run since they beat Detroit 4-3 on July 30. During a long losing streak, they had lost every game by two or more runs. Mid-game tonight they were locked in a tight game, but would it still be that way at the finish?

Community Policy