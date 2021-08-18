This, that and the other

Franco was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Franco was coming off a season in which he posted a respectable 106 wRC+ for the Royals, so there was reason to believe he'd be a decent option this year following his move to hitter-friendly Camden Yards. That hasn't been the case, as his .210/.253/.355 slash line was good for a wRC+ of just 65. He's now been below replacement level in three of the past five seasons, per FanGraphs, so his time as a regular starter could be coming to an end. Kelvin Gutierrez was recalled in a corresponding move and should see time at the hot corner down the stretch.