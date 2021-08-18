Cancel
Accidents

Man dies in Ibiza when ferry crashes into boat at night

KSNT
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — One man was killed and another injured when a ferry smashed into a small boat entering the port of the Spanish island of Ibiza at night, Spanish police said Wednesday. Spain’s Civil Guard said the man who died was decapitated in the crash that occurred late Tuesday....

www.ksnt.com

#Ibiza#Accident#Ap#Spanish#Civil Guard
Houston, TXnews4sanantonio.com

80-year-old man dies when party boat capsized over weekend

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a boat with 53 passengers on board capsized in a Houston lake over the weekend. It happened around 8 o'clock Saturday night on Lake Conroe. The boat was about 40 minutes into a planned 90-minute cruise when it capsized near regency point during a strong thunderstorm.
Chateaugay, NYWCAX

NY man dies in motorcycle crash

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York motorcyclist is dead following a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Route 374 in Chateaugay. New York State Police say Zachery LaClair, 29, of Bangor, was headed south when he ran off the shoulder and crashed. He died at...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg man dies in crash

A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after his motorcycle hit a vehicle, according to St. Petersburg police. Police said the other vehicle, a Dodge four-door, was attempting to turn left onto 34th Street from 5th Avenue S, when a motorcycle traveling in the opposite lane on 5th Avenue struck its right side around 8:50 p.m.
Jackson County, ALWAAY-TV

Authorities identify man killed in Jackson County boat crash

Authorities are investigating after one man was killed and two women were hurt in boating accident. James Ray Blair, 52, of Dutton was killed when his 1973 14-foot Orlando aluminum fishing boat was struck by a commercial towing vessel operated by Inland Marine Service, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Olney, ILPrinceton Daily Clarion

Olney man dies in U.S. 41 crash

PRINCETON — An Olney, Illinois man died at the scene of a Tuesday afternoon accident on U.S. 41 at County Road 100 West. An accident report released by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning says Bert A. Marvel, 79, Olney, a passenger in a 2004 Ford F150 pickup, died from injuries when he was trapped in the vehicle.
Missouri Statekoamnewsnow.com

Bentonville man killed in late night crash

JANE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man from Bentonville was killed in a single vehicle crash last night near Jane. Officials say a motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Emerson Boshears from Bentonville travelled off the right side of Missouri Highway 90 around midnight last night and struck a ditch.
Lisbon, NDkxnet.com

Lisbon man dies in crash south of Finley

A Lisbon man died after a crash south of Finley. According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 32. A 35-year-old Lisbon man was heading north in a Chevy Avalanche and a 54-year-old Hillsboro man was traveling south in a semi. The Chevy crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on.
Little Elm, TXstarlocalmedia.com

One dies following boat crash under Little Elm Bridge

One person died and others were injured after a boat crash that occurred late Sunday night under the Little Elm Bridge on Lewisville Lake. According to the Little Elm Police Department officers responded to the bridge around 11:35 p.m. Officials said a boat carrying six people hit rocks under the bridge and ejected all occupants.
Little Elm, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Hurt When Boat Hits Rocks on Lake Lewisville Sunday Night

One person died Sunday night on Lake Lewisville when a boat struck rocks underneath a bridge in Little Elm. Little Elm police said they were called at about 11:35 p.m. to a boating accident under the West Eldorado Parkway Bridge. Police said the boat struck rocks underneath the bridge, ejecting all six of its passengers.
Public Safetyfox13news.com

Man accused in deadly boat crash appears in court

Andrew Miltner, a man accused of operating a personal watercraft drunk and hitting and killing 12-year-old Jasina Campbell while she was tubing on the Alafia River, wants to return to the scene of the crime. On Thursday, Miltner asked a judge to allow him to leave jail to visit the crash site with his attorney.
Texas StateNew York Post

Man dies after party boat capsizes during storm on Texas lake

An 80-year-old Texas man died when a double-decker party boat capsized in a lake during a thunderstorm, authorities said. Karl Katzenberger, of Montgomery, died at a hospital Saturday after a party boat carrying 53 passengers flipped on Lake Conroe amid a strong thunderstorm and high winds, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Overland Park, KSlakeexpo.com

Man Seriously Injured When PWC And Boat Collide

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Overland Park man was seriously injured on Monday after his PWC struck a boat on the 14 Mile Marker of the main channel at 1 p.m. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Kent Freeburg, 41, was driving a 2019 Yamaha PWC when the PWC struck a 2000 Sonic Runabout driven by Adam Moore, 37, of Highland, Ill. on the starboard side.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Private Jet Passenger Caught With 24 Suitcases Filled With Cocaine

A Spanish citizen has been detained at an airport in Brazil after federal police discovered that he had 24 suitcases filled with cocaine on a private jet. The unnamed man, who was the only passenger onboard the plane at the time of the bust, was arrested by police on Wednesday after they searched his private jet that was headed to Brussels, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

