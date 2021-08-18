Cancel
Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master...

