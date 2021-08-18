The Latest: Plea to Taliban to protect Afghan women’s rights

The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis that is particularly dangerous for the country’s 14 million women and girls. “The speed at which this has happened was a great surprise. We’d been anticipating this, but we thought it would be a couple more weeks,” said Yasmeen Hassan, executive director of human rights organization Equality Now. “Huge amounts of work has been done in women’s rights, education and political participation. I think we’re back to square one and that is very alarming.”