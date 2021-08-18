Cancel
The Latest: Plea to Taliban to protect Afghan women’s rights

By Associated Press
fortwaynesnbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) --- The U.S. State Department has released a joint statement signed by about two dozen nations expressing concern for the rights of Afghan women and girls and urging those in power now in Afghanistan to “guarantee their protection.”. Wednesday’s statement was signed by the United States, Britain, the European...

fortwaynesnbc.com

