Baidu CEO reveals ‘Robocar’, his futuristic concept of autonomous driving

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaidu Chief Executive Robin Li has just unveiled his vision for the future of autonomous driving technology. The official describes this ‘robocar’ vehicle as more of a robot than a car. Robin Li revealed a new prototype ‘robocar’ at the Baidu World 2021 conference (Via SCMP) earlier today (18th August...

#Baidu#Autonomous Driving#Driving Technology#Robot
