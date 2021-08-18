PHOTOS: Brentwood Academy girls soccer defeats BGA 1-0 in opener

The SHS Girls Soccer team knew going into their contest against Franklin Community that the pressure would be increased in light of their first win on Tuesday vs. Beech Grove, and they came out strong in the first half. Sure enough, Franklin came out strong too and they were the first to put a goal on the board after the first 18 minutes of play. The Bears would have some more scoring opportunities and even a chance for a goal at the end of the first half, but it was just shy of the buzzer. After halftime, Franklin would score two goals back to back within the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Bears would eventually answer back with a goal by Ava Wilson assisted by Sophie Parker with 16 minutes left of play. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough time for the Bears to make the comeback and the final was 3-1, Franklin. The Bears are now 1-1 as they prepare for what’s ahead and look to turn the streak around for their first conference match of the season, this Saturday August 21 at New Castle.