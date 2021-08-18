Cancel
College Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, August 18

By Scott Cole
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

247sports.com

Sports
Penn State University
College Sports
Football
Sports
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Wisconsin StateCollege Football News

Penn State vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Wisconsin prediction and game preview. This sounds like a silly question before it’s even finished, but …. It might have a fantastic quarterback in Graham Mertz, but after last year, the Badgers have to prove they can consistently 1) run and 2) score. There were a whole...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
Ohio StatePosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 5: Ohio State

In retrospect, it’s hard to know what to make of Ohio State’s 2020 football season. The Buckeyes did reach the College Football Playoff despite playing only six games due to COVID. I thought Texas A&M (8-1 with its only loss to Alabama) was more deserving of a spot. But the selection committee disagreed.
Ohio StateMount Vernon News

Ohio State ranked No. 4 in AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State will be expected to make the College Football Playoffs, according to the AP Top 25 Poll, which certainly aligns with the team’s championship aspirations. The poll is led by the usual suspects, with Alabama at No. 1, Oklahoma at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.
Penn, PAOnward State

Penn State Homecoming Moves Forward With In-Person Festivities

Penn State Homecoming will continue moving forward with plans to host in-person events this fall, according to a press release. Previously, the organization considered both in-person and virtual events for its upcoming celebration. Now, Homecoming says relaxed COVID-19 guidelines in State College and at Penn State make an in-person celebration possible.
Penn, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joey Porter Jr. is on an impactful trajectory at Penn State

Joey Porter Jr.’s head was in Happy Valley this weekend as his Nittany Lions kicked off training camp for what will be his third season at Penn State. His heart, however, was at least partially in Canton, Ohio, where his father was attending Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for his former coach, Bill Cowher, and two of his former teammates, Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca.
College Sports247Sports

Marcello's College Football Preview: Big Ten predictions

Ohio State is stacked, Penn State might be back on track and Michigan is quickly approaching the defining season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The three biggest programs in the Big Ten have plenty of storylines to follow heading into the 2021 season, but can any team in the conference keep up with the Buckeyes? It doesn't appear likely, even as they change quarterbacks and rely on C.J. Stroud to lead the program to a third straight playoff appearance. Stroud has plenty of help and Ohio State maintains, by far, the most-talented roster in the conference. The Buckeyes' last five recruiting classes rank No. 5 nationally on average, including three classes at No. 2.
College Sports247Sports

Notes from August 11 Penn State preseason practice

For the second time in five days, Penn State opened the gates of its practice facility to media members on Wednesday afternoon. As usual, Lions247 has a bunch of photo and video content coming your way again, but let's dive into what stood out during a fresh look at this Nittany Lions squad.
College SportsOnward State

Penn State Football Unveils 2021 Schedule Posters

As summer training camp kicks off, Penn State is getting fans in the football spirit by releasing physical schedule posters for the upcoming season. A digital poster with a different design was released in April, but the team chose to release the physical poster ahead of fans being back in Beaver Stadium in just four weeks.
College SportsThe Daily Collegian

Registration open for Penn State pregame events

The Penn State Alumni Association will host the premier pregame party on the road this football season, and everyone is invited. Before each of the Nittany Lions’ five road games, the Alumni Association will host a free pregame event near the stadium. Depending on location, events will feature the Nittany Lion and Penn State Cheerleaders, the Penn State Blue Band and other special guests. Events are free to attend but registration is required.
College Sportsallfans.co

Penn State adding a QB to the roster

One of the top items on the agenda for the offseason for Penn State head coach James Franklin was to find a quarterback to add to the roster. Penn State has now reportedly done that, but not exactly the way that was originally planned months ago. Evan Clark from Manheim,...
State College, PAThe Herald

Bond strong among Penn State quarterbacks

STATE COLLEGE – Perhaps no position group for the Nittany Lions this year is as scrutinized as quarterback. The position group’s depth took a dent in the offseason with the transfer of Will Levis to Kentucky. Levis’ departure left the Nittany Lions with just two quarterbacks with collegiate competition experience.

