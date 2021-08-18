Flood Advisory issued for Hocking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hocking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Hocking County in central Ohio * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen overnight. An additional inch will be possible before the precipitation comes to an end. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Logan, Nelsonville, Starr, Murray City, Haydenville, Carbon Hill, Union Furnace and Oreville.