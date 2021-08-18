The 15: Baltimore Sports Alabama Alumni
When the Baltimore Ravens arrived in 1996, there was no significant connection between the city and the University of Alabama. That changed pretty quickly. The Ravens have selected 11 Alabama players in the NFL Draft (including this month’s cover athlete Marlon Humphrey) in their history, tied with Oklahoma for the most of any school. But the Alabama connection runs even deeper than that. It actually runs even further than just the Ravens.pressboxonline.com
