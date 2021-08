As Walt Disney World gears up for its 50th anniversary celebrations, many parts of the resort are undergoing maintenance to make them look their best. Among the ongoing refurbishments in the Magic Kingdom is Be Our Guest restaurant in Fantasyland. For the last several weeks, the rockwork surrounding Beast’s castle has been covered in scaffolding as it is repainted. And just a week ago, we saw scaffolding begin to be erected around the castle after it received a thorough power wash. Now we see the castle has been fully surrounded by further scaffolding as workers prepare for repainting.