Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YqoC_0bVB22cY00

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - A third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 86% effective in people aged over 60, an Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday, citing initial results from a study of thousands of members.

Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers around a quarter of the country’s 9.3 million population, compared results from 149,144 people aged over 60 who received their third dose at least a week ago against those from 675,630 more who had received only two doses, between January and February.

Some 37 people tested positive for coronavirus after their third jab, compared with 1,064 positive cases among those who had received only two doses, Maccabi said in a statement. The comparison groups had similar demographic profiles, it added.

Maccabi did not provide any information on the severity of the 37 positive cases, or whether they had any underlying conditions. The Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pfizer has said that its vaccine’s efficacy drops over time, and that a third dose showed significantly higher neutralising antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as against the Beta and highly infectious Delta variants.

Israel began administering third Pfizer doses last month to confront a surge in local infections driven by the Delta variant. Some 1.1 million eligible Israelis - people over 50, healthcare workers, and others - have received their third dose.

The United States and several European countries are expected to begin offering boosters to the elderly and people with weak immune systems, and some are considering whether to make a third dose available more widely.

Nonetheless, Israeli health officials worry that cases will continue to mount given that another 1.1 million Israelis - around 11% of the population - remain unvaccinated. Severe cases have also continued to climb, mostly among the unvaccinated.

Health ministry data released on Wednesday, based on data per 100,000 people, showed 172 serious cases among unvaccinated people over 60, compared with 21 serious cases among vaccinated individuals in the same age group.

Dr. Anat Ekka Zohar of Maccabi said that the third dose “has again proved its effectiveness,” and had “demonstrated protection (against) the Delta variant”.

“The triple dose is the solution to curbing the current infection outbreak,” she said.

Comments / 6

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmo#Israelis#Doses#Third Pfizer#Hmo#Pfizer Biontech#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

The pharmaceutical experts are getting ignored

Experts who evaluate drugs are getting pushed into a corner. The big picture: Months after the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer's drug against the advice of an expert panel and its own statisticians, the Biden administration is pushing for nationwide coronavirus vaccine boosters before independent experts have weighed in. Driving...
WorldNew York Post

Israel finds Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster improves protection for elderly

A booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine significantly improved protection from infection for older adults in Israel, a new study showed. The third shot offered people ages 60 and older four times as much protection after 10 days than those who only received two doses, according to findings from the country’s Health Ministry on Sunday.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Vaccine Protection Fades Quicker Compared to Astrazeneca, Study Shows

It is now a well-acknowledged fact that COVID-19 vaccines do not offer permanent protection against the virus. Recently the Office for National Statistica in the United Kingdom and the Oxford University conducted a study regarding the efficiency of vaccines in time. The study discovered that Pfizer’s protection fades quicker than...
IndustryWTVW

Pfizer Expands Voluntary Nationwide Recall to include Four Additional Lots of CHANTIX

(WEHT)– Pfizer is recalling an additional four lots of Chantix 0.5mg/1 mg Tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-varenicline, above the Pfizer established Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level which is a possible carcinogen. Long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-varenicline may be associated with a theoretical potential increased cancer risk in...
WorldThe Jewish Press

Now Available to Israelis Ages 30 and Up: Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

A third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now being made available to Israelis ages 30 and up. The decision was made Tuesday in accordance with a recommendation of the Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Team, the Health Ministry’s Epidemic Treatment Team and members of the Monitoring Committee for Vaccine Utility and Safety.
Public HealthArs Technica

Report: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may get full FDA approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is aiming to issue full regulatory approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, according to a report by the New York Times. The regulatory agency had previously set an unofficial internal goal for issuing the approval by early September. Officials who spoke with...

Comments / 6

Community Policy