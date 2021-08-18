Chamber absorbs Miss Moniteau County contest
The California Area Chamber of Commerce has officially absorbed an event left out of the 2021 Moniteau County Fair — the Miss Moniteau County Queen Contest. The event will now take place during the Ozark Ham & Turkey Festival Sept. 18, along with future editions of the festival. The Moniteau County Fair Board will handle paying scholarships to the winners of this year's contest, but in future editions the Chamber will shoulder that load.
