Batavia, IL

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Goosehead Insurance Joe Kosner Agency

By Shirley Mott
Kane County Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatavia Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Please join us to celebrate Goosehead Insurance Joe Kosner Agency with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Owner Joe Kosner is a longtime insurance professional and Batavia Chamber member. COVID-19 and construction prevented our holding this celebration when Joe changed affiliations. Goosehead Insurance offers auto, home, life and commercial insurance and is a J.D Power Award winning agency for customer satisfaction.

kanecountyreporter.com

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

