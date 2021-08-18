Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Goosehead Insurance Joe Kosner Agency
Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Please join us to celebrate Goosehead Insurance Joe Kosner Agency with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Owner Joe Kosner is a longtime insurance professional and Batavia Chamber member. COVID-19 and construction prevented our holding this celebration when Joe changed affiliations. Goosehead Insurance offers auto, home, life and commercial insurance and is a J.D Power Award winning agency for customer satisfaction.kanecountyreporter.com
Comments / 0