Batavia, IL

Ribbon Cutting Photo and press release for Kings & Queens Children's Academy

Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatavia Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Aug. 17. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce was delighted to celebrate the opening of Batavia Chamber member Kings & Queens Children’s Academy with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 12. The childcare service is located at 929 E. Wilson Street in Batavia and is now accepting applications for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old.

kanecountyreporter.com

