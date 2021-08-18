Ribbon Cutting Photo and press release for Kings & Queens Children's Academy
Batavia Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Aug. 17. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce was delighted to celebrate the opening of Batavia Chamber member Kings & Queens Children’s Academy with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 12. The childcare service is located at 929 E. Wilson Street in Batavia and is now accepting applications for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old.kanecountyreporter.com
