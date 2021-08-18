Assumption Catholic Church's annual mass returns on Feast Day
Cedron's Assumption Catholic Church hosted one of its two masses for the year on Saturday, an event organizers were eager to return to after cancellations in 2020. Celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven, church leaders thought it would be appropriate to hold a mass on the Feast Day that it was named after on Saturday, Aug. 14. The church retired its regular services in 1993, now meeting twice each year.www.californiademocrat.com
Comments / 0