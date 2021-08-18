Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Assumption Catholic Church's annual mass returns on Feast Day

California Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedron's Assumption Catholic Church hosted one of its two masses for the year on Saturday, an event organizers were eager to return to after cancellations in 2020. Celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven, church leaders thought it would be appropriate to hold a mass on the Feast Day that it was named after on Saturday, Aug. 14. The church retired its regular services in 1993, now meeting twice each year.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
David Garnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Missionary#Prairie Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
yourconroenews.com

Conroe's Sacred Heart Catholic Church historians aim to solve mystery

Historians with Sacred Heart Catholic Church are hoping the public can help them solve a mystery. The group is putting together information to help the more-than-100-year-old church have a historical marker placed on the church campus. They are currently gathering historical information about the church. Where they are stuck is...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Catholic Churches Will Remain Open

The fate of Auburn’s Catholic churches is back in the hands of their parishes. Rochester Diocese Bishop Salvatore Matano said in a letter the nine Catholic churches in the area will not be closed. The Citizen reports he’s given parishes until next September to divest unnecessary properties and keep only...
Posted by
Talk Radio 960am

New Catholic Church to be Built in Abbeville

A new Catholic Church is to be built in Abbeville, the first new church to be built in the Diocese of Lafayette in 4 decades, according to KLFY. The Diocese of Lafayette posted plans for a groundbreaking ceremony to be held for the new church, which will be located off of LaFitte Road in Abbeville.
crowleytoday.com

Groundbreaking Sunday for new Catholic church

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held this weekend for the first new church to be built in the Diocese of Lafayette in 40 years. St. Andrew Dung-Lac and Companions Parish will primarily serve the needs of Acadiana’s growing Vietnamese community, and will become the 122nd church parish in the Diocese. It...
Worldwibqam.com

Catholic church turns pastoral care centre in Jakarta into COVID-19 ward

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Catholic Church has converted a pastoral centre in Jakarta into an isolation ward to care for COVID-19 patients in the Indonesian capital as it battles an devastating second wave of the pandemic that has overrun hospitals. Nearly 90 nuns, priests and other carers are looking after...
studyprayserve.com

Daily Mass: Confronting conflict. Catholic Inspiration

Jesus offers sound practical advice for engaging one another in situations of conflict. May we take the Lord’s words to heart as we reach out to one another with a healing spirit. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the rector of the Cathedral of Christ the...
Killeen Daily Herald

St. Monica’s Catholic Church to hold picnic Sunday

CAMERON — St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron will host their annual church picnic Sunday. Sausage and barbecue brisket plates will be served at 10 a.m. Chopped beef sandwiches, hamburgers and tamales also available. Games begin at noon. A polka band will play live music in the afternoon. A live...
Kimball, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Father C.P. Varghese Arrives At St. Jospeh's Catholic Church

As the youngest in a devout Catholic family of seven, Father C.P. Varghese always knew what he wanted to do with his life. No dramatic moment occurred, but from the age of 7, the new priest at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kimball had a desire to become a priest.
southernminn.com

St. Gregory's Church in Lafayette holds final mass

It was a gloomy, depressing day outside on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the town of Lafayette. There was also some gloom, although mixed with nostalgia and gratitude, inside St. Gregory’s Catholic Church that day. It was the last mass to be celebrated there, as the New Ulm Diocese prepared to sell the building and see the five-and-a-half-decades-old institution come to an end.
Posted by
Sushmita Singh

Pressure on the Catholic church to compensate residential school victims

Male students in the assembly hall of the Alberni Indian Residential School, 1960s. United Church Archives, TorontoMission to Partnership Collection. More than 150,000 indigenous children were abducted from their parents and forced into residential schools as a part of forced assimilation between 1867 and 1996. By the 1920s, it was compulsory for these children to attend schools and if the parents refused they were given the threat of prison. Also, the children were not allowed to speak in their native language and neither could they practice their spirituality.
doorcountydailynews.com

Assumption Sunday a family day

The restoration of the Sunday mass obligation for the Diocese of Green Bay is not the only reason why you will see area Catholics head back to church this weekend. Last month, Bishop David Ricken announced a month ago he was lifting the dispensation so Catholics could fulfill the moral obligation of the third commandment, which is to keep the Sabbath holy. Sunday is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the day marking her ascent into heaven. The day has always been special for the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion where the occasion is marked with a nine-day novena leading up to it in addition to a special mass and other events. The Shrine’s rector, Father John Broussard, says the day has always brought families to their grounds.
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

Faithful gather for annual Mass

Charlene Richard, ‘The Little Cajun Saint,’ remembered. The faithful gathered at St. Edward’s Church in Richard recently to mark the 62nd anniversary of the passing of Charlene Richard, “The Little Cajun Saint.”. Father Korey LaVergne, pastor, who gave the Homily during the Annual Mass of Petition, said, “Each year, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy