Assumption Catholic Church's annual mass returns on Feast Day

The restoration of the Sunday mass obligation for the Diocese of Green Bay is not the only reason why you will see area Catholics head back to church this weekend. Last month, Bishop David Ricken announced a month ago he was lifting the dispensation so Catholics could fulfill the moral obligation of the third commandment, which is to keep the Sabbath holy. Sunday is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the day marking her ascent into heaven. The day has always been special for the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion where the occasion is marked with a nine-day novena leading up to it in addition to a special mass and other events. The Shrine’s rector, Father John Broussard, says the day has always brought families to their grounds.