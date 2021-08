Relocation sounds like a new beginning. You are going to a new place, getting a new life. Perhaps you are getting a new job or starting a new life with your family. In any case, moving should be a happy occasion. But when you are relocating, you must be worried to death about the safety of your belongings. And that is why you are spending sleepless nights prior to your move. You are wondering how you can ensure the complete safety of your belongings.