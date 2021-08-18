Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Arts Access Applications for the 2021-22 Season Available Now

By Arts Services Inc. (ASI)
buffalorising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for new and renewed Arts Access passes are now open for our 2021-22 season. ASI and our more than 30 partner organizations are committed to making the arts accessible to the entire community. We understand that there are many barriers to accessing arts and cultural experiences, including financial limitations. The Arts Access pass is available to anyone in Western New York who receives income-based public assistance and provides free or reduced admission and tickets to arts and cultural organizations across the region.

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Organizations#Art Center#Asi#The Arts Access#Musicalfare Niagara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy