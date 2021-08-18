Arts Access Applications for the 2021-22 Season Available Now
Applications for new and renewed Arts Access passes are now open for our 2021-22 season. ASI and our more than 30 partner organizations are committed to making the arts accessible to the entire community. We understand that there are many barriers to accessing arts and cultural experiences, including financial limitations. The Arts Access pass is available to anyone in Western New York who receives income-based public assistance and provides free or reduced admission and tickets to arts and cultural organizations across the region.www.buffalorising.com
