Qantas has confirmed that all of its employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the coming months. The carrier recently called on authorities to make vaccination a requirement for all aviation workers in Australia, and it has now introduced its own rules, which mean that all frontline employees (including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers) must be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021, with the remainder of staff having until March 31, 2022 to get the jab.