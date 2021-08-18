Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remember, turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until noon EDT. * At 855 AM EDT, Flooding will continue on the French Broad River around Brevard, and for points downstream today. Flood conditions will also remain on the Little River into this afternoon. Please continue to avoid all low-lying areas adjacent to streams. Do NOT cross flooded roadways as those roadways may have been damaged by swift currents. Avoid all low-water crossings as flood waters can rise quickly and without warning. Obey all high water signs and barricades as it is difficult to know how deep the water is over a roadway or whether that roadway has been damaged by floodwaters. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Dupont State Forest, Connestee, Penrose and Little River In Transylvania County.