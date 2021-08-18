Cancel
Sidney, OH

Let yourself go

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 7 days ago

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

#Youth Gymnastics#Acrobatic Gymnastics#Aquatics#Competitive Swim Team#Private Semi#Lessons#Brukner Nature Center#The Piqua Public Library#Mutual Federal
