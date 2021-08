A day in the Life of a Commercial Client Specialist. Our Commercial Banking partners need the support of a client specialist to deliver our concierge banking quality service to our clients. You’ll serve as the backbone for our relationship managers providing full administrative and lending support while assisting the clients with large and complex accounts. This position is also responsible for the handling of the entire process of any commercial, retail or consumer loan application through to the closing while following all policy and procedures in a manner that is consistent with the company’s financial objective. If you are a detail-oriented multi-tasker who thrives on supporting others and interacting with professionally and closely with clients, this may the best career move for you.