Beavercreek to be Ohio’s Next MetroNet Gigabit City

MetroNet is expanding its fiber footprint to its 12th state, Wisconsin, and is planning to spend $12 to $15 million on the project, which is expected to start next spring. LaCrosse will be the initial city in the Badger State to have the MetroNet fiber network, which boasts 100 percent FTTP with symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps without any long-term contracts. The first LaCrosse customers are expected to go online next summer further expanding the company’s customer base, which is expected to total more than 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term.