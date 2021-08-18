Cancel
Beavercreek to be Ohio’s Next MetroNet Gigabit City

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet today announced plans to build a fiber optic network in Beavercreek, Ohio, bringing symmetrical Gigabit speed internet to the area. Evansville, IN.-based, MetroNet is the largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic platform in North America. MetroNet will invest up to $15 million to fully fund a network that will bring fiber-to-the-home broadband services directly to residents and businesses across the city and surrounding areas. The City of Beavercreek project represents MetroNet’s 11th city build in Ohio.

Texas Statetelecompetitor.com

MetroNet to Serve Tyler, its Third Texas Market

MetroNet said today that it is building a symmetrical, gigabit speed and fully fiber network in Tyler, Texas and the surrounding areas. MetroNet will fully fund the project, with construction beginning in the autumn and service next spring, according to the company. The system will provide TV, phone and Internet...
Beavercreek, OHtelecompetitor.com

Next MetroNet FTTH Stop — Beavercreek, Ohio

MetroNet says that it will invest as much as $15 million in a FTTH network in Beavercreek, OH. This is the service provider’s 11th build in the state. MetroNet reports the FTTH project is expected to take two years to complete and that work will begin this fall. Residents will be alerted to construction activities in their neighborhood by mail 30 days before work starts and be kept up to date as the project progresses.
La Crosse, WIWEAU-TV 13

MetroNet bringing fiber optic internet to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fiber optic internet provider is breaking into Wisconsin through the Coulee Region. MetroNet announced this week that it will be building a fiber optic network in La Crosse, providing gigabit speed internet to residents and businesses. The company will be fully funding the construction...
Beavercreek, OHWDTN

Beavercreek City Schools now requiring masks for K-6

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools is now requiring K-6 students to wear masks after a revision to its policy Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, August 18 students in grades K-6 along with the grades’ staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors when they are not able to social distance.
Wisconsin Statetelecompetitor.com

MetroNet Expands Fiber Footprint to Wisconsin

MetroNet is expanding its fiber footprint to its 12th state, Wisconsin, and is planning to spend $12 to $15 million on the project, which is expected to start next spring. LaCrosse will be the initial city in the Badger State to have the MetroNet fiber network, which boasts 100 percent FTTP with symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps without any long-term contracts. The first LaCrosse customers are expected to go online next summer further expanding the company’s customer base, which is expected to total more than 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term.
Ohio StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Expensive City To Live in Ohio

One of the main drawbacks to living in major cities is the price. Goods and services are all fairly expensive compared to less densely populated areas. Nearly every state is home to one major metropolitan area in which the cost of living is well above the average for that state. To determine the most expensive […]
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Ohio cities revive mask mandates

COLUMBUS — First the Mount Vernon City School District opted against requiring masks for students. Then Gambier, a small village of 2,400, mandated masks indoors in town — where one of the district’s elementary schools happens to exist. Finally, the sheriff said neither he nor his deputies would enforce the...
Ohio Statechagrinvalleytoday.com

Chester named safest city in Ohio for 2021 by SafeWise

With the state’s lowest violent and property crime rates, Chester Township claims the top spot this year for the first time as Ohio’s safest city. SafeWise, an online resource that offers safety solutions, listed Chester Township as No. 1 on its list of Ohio’s 20 Safest Cities for 2021. “One...
Ohio Statebloomberglaw.com

Ohio Must Provide $300 Pandemic Jobless Bonus, State Court Rules

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) can’t withhold the $300 federal pandemic enhanced unemployment compensation bonus from jobless residents, the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The decision sends the case back to the trial court, which will decide whether to issue an injunction that would require the state...
Lebanon, OHWOWK

Ohio city’s abortion ban brings more bids for city council race

LEBANON, OH (AP/The Cincinnati Enquirer) – Nineteen people are applying to run for council in the small southwest Ohio city that became the first in the state earlier this year to enact a measure outlawing abortion. Two new activist groups also have formed in Lebanon, Ohio, a city of about 21,000 people.
IndustryBusiness Wire

Missouri American Water Branson Tank Receives 2020 Steel Tank of the Year Award

JOPLIN, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A water system improvement project completed in Missouri American Water’s Branson Operation has received national recognition. The new 500,000-gallon standpipe storage tank was awarded “The Steel Tank of the Year Award – Standpipe Category.” Missouri American Water contracted with Olsson Engineering to construct the water system upgrades which also included a new well. The project was completed in December of 2020.
BusinessBusiness Wire

TransPerfect Announces Opening of New Facility in Richmond, Virginia

NEW YORK & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond is TransPerfect’s newest office—In addition to providing language services and technology, it will also serve as a regional hub for...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Beavercreek, OHDayton Daily News

‘Beavercreek Matters’ discussion group to meet

The “Beavercreek Matters” discussion group will hold upcoming meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Beavercreek Community Library (3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd). There will be a meeting today and Sept. 16. Register for these meetings at the Library’s web site or via this link. This...
Fairfield, OHDayton Daily News

Blood drive set at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Help keep the blood supply strong through the final month of summer by supporting the Mall at Fairfield Commons community blood drive Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2727 Fairfield Commons. Use entrance E on the lower level. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Everyone...

