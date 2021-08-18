Beavercreek to be Ohio’s Next MetroNet Gigabit City
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet today announced plans to build a fiber optic network in Beavercreek, Ohio, bringing symmetrical Gigabit speed internet to the area. Evansville, IN.-based, MetroNet is the largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic platform in North America. MetroNet will invest up to $15 million to fully fund a network that will bring fiber-to-the-home broadband services directly to residents and businesses across the city and surrounding areas. The City of Beavercreek project represents MetroNet’s 11th city build in Ohio.www.businesswire.com
