The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a pretty important road trip as the club looks to move up the AL East standings and gain some ground in the AL Wild Card as well. After taking two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels heading into last night’s tilt, the Jays had an opportunity to earn the series win but would have to do so against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound. This was an interesting matchup as Ohtani was going to be facing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the first time in his career, and with both players garnering MVP consideration this season, it was going to be interesting to see which player would come out ahead in the one-on-one battle.