Kevin Smith's Clerks 3 Gets First Image Reuniting The Cast

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first image from Kevin Smith's Clerks 3 has been revealed. The comedy sequel is currently in production ahead of a 2022 release. The image shows the movie's four main stars--Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Jeff Anderson as Randal, Rosario Dawson as Becky, and Trevor Fehrman as Elias. O'Halloran and Anderson were the stars of Smith's original 1994 indie classic Clerks, while Dawson and Fehrman joined for 2006's Clerks 2. The four actors are on set in the famous QuickStop convenience store in New Jersey, where the original movie was shot, while Smith was working there. It comes via Vanity Fair--check it out below:

