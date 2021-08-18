Nine Perfect Strangers Review

We're less than a month away from the debut of the next season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and there's a new trailer out to offer more detail of what we can expect. In short: a lot more of the interpersonal (and inter-business drama) that dominated the first season. Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the show-within-the-show's team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Racism, sexism and the future of news continue to play a part, while the pandemic is also lurking.