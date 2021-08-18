Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers Review

Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine Perfect Strangers has a high bar to meet thanks to the recent zeitgeist of hugely popular, exquisite-looking shows about the underbelly of privilege. Its star Nicole Kidman and co-creator David E. Kelley have already collaborated on two of them: Big Little Lies, a soapy drama about a group of wealthy women thrown together by trauma, and The Undoing, a tense Upper East Side whodunnit co-starring a seriously slippery Hugh Grant. More recently still, HBO’s satire The White Lotus gleefully tormented the moneyed visitors and long-suffering staff of an idyllic holiday resort.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Big Little Lies#Instagram#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
YogaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lorde and Nicole Kidman Take on the Cult-ish Wellness Industry

On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the first three episodes of its most star-studded scripted series to date, David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel Nine Perfect Strangers. Directed by Jonathan Levine and co-produced by Nicole Kidman, the limited series takes place in an exclusive wellness retreat where the titular guests attempt to undergo some spiritual and physical transformation, guided by a sketchy Russian guru named Masha, played by Kidman in yet another distracting wig.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Horror trip with Nicole Kidman on Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman becomes the sinister head of a recreation department and Jason Momoa goes on a vengeance campaign. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store. After “Big Little Lies”, another bestseller by Liane Moriarty becomes a series – and again Nicole Kidman plays the leading role....
MoviesEmpire

The Night House Review

Loud jump-scares are high on the agenda of David Bruckner (The Ritual)’s small-scale but never dull psychological horror. Rebecca Hall is Beth, a teacher whose husband Owen (Evan Jonigkeit) took his own life, forcing her to live alone in a spooky secluded lakehouse that would look at home on Grand Designs. As with all modern Hollywood depictions of widowhood there’s booze (here it’s brandy) and a lot of clicking through old photos on a MacBook until Beth begins to experience some weird shit: thuds on the door, a naked phantom on the lake, AOR music blasting out in the middle of the night.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

TELEVISION: There's no such thing as a 'Nicole Kidman' role

If you want an overview of the past three decades at the movies — especially of prestige pictures and art-house cinema — you could do a lot worse than the filmography of Nicole Kidman. Within the Australian native and 2003 Oscar-winner's projects are glimpses of the trends that have shaped...
MoviesEmpire

Empire Podcast #478: Asim Chaudhry, Niamh Algar

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast sees Chris Hewitt return from a short stint in Norn Iron, accent stronger than ever, for a fun episode in which he, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Amon Warmann play another round of the beloved The Three Fact Structure, talk about their favourite surgery scenes from the movies (spoilers abound, so tread carefully), discuss the week's movie news and, in a bumper reviews section that is the main reason why this week's episode is so darn long, cast their eyes over Censor, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan, Pig, Reminiscence, Boss Level, Beckett, and G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes. Blimey!
MoviesEmpire

The Nest Review

Nine years after (literal) cult thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene, writer-director Sean Durkin returns with an equally challenging if completely different story. A neatly wrought chamber piece, The Nest is Marriage Story meets Escape To The Chateau, a piercing portrait of the breakdown of a relationship within the rooms and corridors of a huge manor house. Graced by perfectly modulated performances by Jude Law and, especially, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon, it’s a film that eschews conventional storytelling in favour of a sophisticated, more elliptical approach that skewers subjects as diverse as male ego, class and the best way to get rid of a dead horse. It certainly requires patience, but offers bountiful rewards.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix debuts trailer for Margaret Qualley-led drama Maid

From Executive Producer Margot Robbie, and the team behind Shameless and Promising Young Woman comes this new 10-part drama featuring Margaret Qualley, the destined for big things star of The Leftovers and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…, in a story about the life of a single mother who escapes an abusive relationship and struggles in a low-paying job in order to be able to support her daughter.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers Has Already Broken A Handmaid's Tale Record At Hulu

Hulu has truly become the home of some must-watch content over the past several years. Through ongoing shows like The Great and Love, Victor and limited series like Little Fires Everywhere and Mrs. America, the streamer has amassed a pretty diverse swath of clientele. One of the most recent additions to its programming catalogue is Nine Perfect Strangers, a limited series with a star-studded cast that’s headed by Nicole Kidman. And it would now appear that the show has broken a record that previously belonged to The Handmaid’s Tale.
MoviesEmpire

Candyman (2021) Review

The latest in a number of horror franchises that have received the ‘legacy-quel’ treatment — soft reboots that sweep aside what is viewed as messy and disposable canon (think David Gordon Green’s Halloween) — Nia DaCosta’s new take on Candyman directly continues the story of the original and most beloved entry in the series. The film revives Bernard Rose’s 1992 cult horror, continuing its mythologising of buried, collective historical trauma in the form of its eponymous vengeful spirit, but also attempts to self-reflexively engage with the missteps of its predecessor. And where the original used gentrification and academia as a route into discussions of government-enforced social barriers, DaCosta builds upon how this has continued into the present day.
TV SeriesEmpire

The Game Is Changing In The New Trailer For The Morning Show Season 2

We're less than a month away from the debut of the next season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and there's a new trailer out to offer more detail of what we can expect. In short: a lot more of the interpersonal (and inter-business drama) that dominated the first season. Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the show-within-the-show's team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Racism, sexism and the future of news continue to play a part, while the pandemic is also lurking.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.
Shelter Island, NYnorthforker.com

Actress Mila Kunis films ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island

Actress Mila Kunis talks with costar Justine Lupe, seated in Jeep, during a break from shooting the Netflix film ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island Tuesday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa) For some, Shelter Island might be easy to confuse with Nantucket. Both are small islands that attract visitors looking for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy