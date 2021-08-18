Cancel
T-Mobile admits 40 million customers have had Social Security numbers stolen by hackers trying to sell it online

The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Hackers who breached T-Mobile 's network have stolen information from more than 40 million people, according to a company spokesperson.

The information that was stolen includes Social Security numbers and driver's licenses.

The company revealed the breach earlier this week in response to reports of its customer information appearing for sale on a hacking forum.

“Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” the company said in a statement.

Last names, birthdates, and driver's license information was obtained for a subset of the company's customers.

PINs, names, and phone numbers of approximately 850,000 of its pre-paid customers was also stolen.

Customers using Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, and those who joined the company via Sprint were not included in the data breach.

It is not immediately clear the extent to which the different groups of customers overlap.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile said it had reset the PIN codes of all of the compromised prepaid accounts and recommended to its postpaid customers that they do the same.

T-Mobile said it plans to offer two years of free identity protection services from McAfee to affected customers.

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.

