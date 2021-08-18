Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czSjm_0bVAbU9g00

A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died 10 days after it was first spotted on Staten Island, apparently after eating a large piece of hardened foam, researchers said.

The juvenile wood stork was first seen by bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino on July 31 in a saltwater marsh near Staten Island's Amazon warehouse, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Lawrence Pugliares, a nature photographer and administrator of a Staten Island wildlife Facebook group, received a call on Aug. 9 from a group member who said the stork appeared to be choking, the newspaper reported. The bird died soon after Pugliares arrived to check on it.

José Ramírez-Garofalo and Shannon Curley, two adjunct biology professors at the College of Staten Island, brought the stork to the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, where a necropsy revealed a piece of insular foam more than 3 feet (1 meter) long in the bird’s stomach. “It was in the gut of the animal so it presumably ate it thinking it was a prey item like an eel or a snake,” Curley told the Advance.

Ramirez-Garofalo and Curley said that despite the bird being found near the Amazon facility, it could have come across the debris somewhere else.

Wood storks typically breed in Florida , Georgia and coastal South Carolina and are rarely seen as far north as New York. The species is the only stork breeding in the United States and was put on the federal endangered species list in 1984, but its status was changed to threatened in 2014.

Ciancimino, who maintains records of rare birds reported on Staten Island in the bird database eBird, said the last time a wood stork was spotted in the borough before this year was 1973.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC News

ABC News

378K+
Followers
96K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storks#Litter#The Staten Island Advance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On August 24, 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings. On this date: In A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died. In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast. In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into force. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States. In 1968, France became the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it exploded a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific. In 1981, Mark David...

Comments / 9

Community Policy