Live and let live has a slightly different meaning this summer. As I scan my dwindling collection of plants, I’d be blind not to notice that being green and leafy is a difficult existence. Roots are confined. Plants try to reach this way or that, knowing what they need to survive. This bumbling human comes along and rearranges things in exactly the wrong way. To shade my front door I might put up a shade sail during the summer. My plants do their best, but I remove the shade in the fall.