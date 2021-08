Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion and Student Affairs continue to monitor and prepare to support everyone in our community as we learn about the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti and more locally the fire in Parley’s Canyon. Our offices join the many communities across the university, state of Utah, United States and the world to express our deep concerns and offer our support to those affected. We understand the tumultuous times that many face and want to ensure students and our community know the many resources here available for you.