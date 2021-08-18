SDSU Pierre Regional Center
Jaelyn QuintanaSheep Field SpecialistSDSU Extension Sheep producers continually look for opportunities to improve their flocks through the introduction of genetic traits that will improve the performance and physical appearance of offspring. Traditionally, sheep have been selected based on their phenotype or physical traits. As producers emphasize collecting more accurate information on wool, maternal and production traits, selection decisions can be […]www.ppioneer.com
Comments / 0