At Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports the heat has slowed what had been a good bass bite there, but there’s still some action to be found by anglers who fish early and late and concentrate on areas of the lake where there’s visible current. Some fish are hitting SPRO Frogs and Picasso Spinnerbaits around shallow, scattered grass just off the channels at sunrise, but as soon as the heat builds up the fish go deep. The channel bite is best around rocky outcroppings and shell beds found on channel swings and other high current areas—Gerry says large worms and Tight Line jigs have been scoring for his clients when the water is moving; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.