Idaho State

Idaho is Home to One of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

By Mallory
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 8 days ago
Idaho is actually home to not one but three of America's most expensive small towns. Hailey, Idaho cracks the top 5 based on data provided by Lending Tree with a median home value of $413,700. Meanwhile, the median household income is only $54,987. Lendingtree attributes this to the fact that Hailey is a very popular vacation spot for affluent individuals who often don’t make their money locally and who can afford to spend significant sums of money on homes. Lending Tree says, "These types of buyers drive up home prices and make housing difficult to afford for locals who are not high-income earners."

107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Here’s What Rent Cost in Idaho Back in 1940

It's always fun to look back at history to see how much things have changed. Boise has gone through so much change especially in its recent history. Perhaps one of the most dramatic changes in Boise's recent history has been the price of rent and mortgage payments. We don't have to go back too far in history to remember the days when you could rent a downtown apartment for under $1,000. Long gone are those days even though they were only a decade ago!
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Is This the Strangest Building in Idaho?

Idaho is home to some amazing homes and buildings. Also some very unique ones, then you add some history to that and you have a perfect combo for some interesting buildings with interesting stories. There is even an airbnb that is shaped like a dog. You can read more and see photos of that here. We cant forget about the Potato shaped Airbnb either, check that out here. As unique and strange as a house shaped like a dog or a potato is, this home, well building really, beat them out for the strangest in all of Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Top 10 Most Boring Places in Idaho

If you’re hankering for the quiet life… and a sheer lack of things to do, these Idaho places might just be perfect for you. Our stunning gem state is loaded with outdoor scenery and natural recreation. It is also full of peace and quiet. What some may call boring, others go to some of these places in search of tranquility. Take a peek at the 10 most 'Boring' cities in Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe

Some of these, we certainly bring on ourselves. But others? They just make us shake our head and wonder how myths like this got started. As I was packing up my dorm room and saying goodbye to my college friends eleven years ago, so many of them asked why I took a job in Idaho when I hate driving in the snow so much. To be honest, I'd been so busy trying to wrap up the semester and pass my finals that I hadn't done much research into how Boise's weather compared to where I grew up in Northeast Ohio. I could've sworn that my dad told me that Boise got less snow than I was use to, but the fact that this question kept coming up repeatedly the week before I moved put me on edge.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Where to go in Boise to Burn 400 Calories Per Hour

Now that we've been swimming all summer long, we're looking fierce and we don't want to lose our rock-solid bods. City pools may close, but there are several year-round pools around Boise that will help us burn a shocking number of calories to get after fitness goals. I swim at...
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Would Idaho Residents Rather Work from Home Post Pandemic?

A job where you don't have to wear real pants? Sign us up!. If you've ever worked from home before the pandemic, you know that many people kind of looked sideways at you when you told them that. Some believed that your job wasn't real or that you only worked part time. It was simply impossible to wrap their heads around the idea that one could carry on a full-time job with a full salary from their living room.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

This Simple Semicolon Tattoo Could Save The Life of Someone In Idaho

The world continues to go round. COVID continues to stick around and we have no idea how long that will last. Summer is coming to an end, school is back and the list goes on. There is something that happens in the darkness and only escalates in moments like this; Mental Health. The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline mentioned numbers have over doubled in the number of calls they receive. This battle never goes away and the Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser is a great way to get people's attention and maybe save lives.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

What Idaho Metro has the Least People in Poverty?

Idaho has had a massive influx of people from all over moving here. Reasons vary for the incomers but it is safe to say they are coming for a better way of life. Since the stupid pandemic took over the states in early 2020 many peoples way of life was severely altered. With hundreds of thousands losing their jobs, their businesses, and even their homes. Americans were displaced and as a country we are trying to rebound as the second Delta surge pushes on. How are metros in Idaho doing to keep people above the poverty line?
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Dating and Idahoan? 10 Things You Should Know

I fell in love with an Idaho native and it has been an amazing ride thus far. I am originally from Arizona, lived in Alaska for five years and in Oregon for about ten. Meeting my guy, falling in love and moving to the great Gem state a couple of years ago is something I am incredibly grateful for. I have also learned a lot along the way so if you are dating an Idahoan or in an Idaho relationship here are a few things you should know according to Movoto.com.
Oregon StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Oregon Governor Brown Orders Outdoor Mask Mandate

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has backed up her indoor mask mandate with an outdoor order to wear a mask beginning this week. Oregon has seen an increase in the number of Oregonians infected with the Delta variant of the Covid virus. The Oregon National Guard was deployed a few weeks ago to help healthcare workers in the eastern part of the state.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Hotel Rates Dropping in Some Locations But Why Not Idaho?

This could change the way hotels operate in the future. Traveling is an exciting aspect in our lives. I can't imagine what it would have been like to stay in one place simply because traveling was too expensive, time consuming, or even dangerous. These days we can hope on a plane and be just about anywhere else on the planet within a day.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Almost Here: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic brings the community together with a spectacular array of about 50 colorful and massive hot air balloons. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is celebrating its 30th Birthday this year and is set to be an incredible, memorable and beautiful 5 day event. I...
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Is Having a Grill On Your Balcony Illegal in Boise?

Devastated. It's the only word I can accurately use to describe the look on my husband's face when he read the letter he found taped to our front door when he came home from work. The letter was from our apartment complex saying that they were amending the "Community Rules...
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Ten Names For Your Dog That Are So Idaho

Finding the perfect name for your new pup can be a challenge because you want something cool that will match the dog's greatness, and at the same time, the name needs to have good consonants for emphasis when the dog gets in trouble. How about Rex? And that will give Idaho some love at the same time.
Ada County, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Planes Drop Applications Over Meridian, Eagle, and Kuna to Fight West Nile Virus

Hide yo kids, hide yo wife and hide yo toys tonight! The West Nile virus is here and all you can do is go inside tonight. The assault on mosquitoes happens tonight. That was a very movie trailer type of announcement, but it's true. This West Nile virus is has been found within the district according to Ada County Mosquito Abatement District. This is an all-out battle tonight at midnight in North Meridian, Star, West Eagle, and Kuna.

