Idaho is Home to One of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Some of these, we certainly bring on ourselves. But others? They just make us shake our head and wonder how myths like this got started. As I was packing up my dorm room and saying goodbye to my college friends eleven years ago, so many of them asked why I took a job in Idaho when I hate driving in the snow so much. To be honest, I'd been so busy trying to wrap up the semester and pass my finals that I hadn't done much research into how Boise's weather compared to where I grew up in Northeast Ohio. I could've sworn that my dad told me that Boise got less snow than I was use to, but the fact that this question kept coming up repeatedly the week before I moved put me on edge.