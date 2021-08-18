Cancel
Lincoln County, ME

Slow down, abbrev. and enjoying summer

By KEVIN BURNHAM
Cover picture for the articleFor the past two years, I have written two columns about motorists going too fast and asking everyone to slow down on our roads. This is the second one for 2021. Ever since I got pulled over by a Lincoln County deputy on Back Narrows Road in Boothbay a couple of years back, I have tried to be aware of the speed limits. I have not always been good about it, but a note from a friend on Southport this week reminded me that some motorists haven’t been good about it as well.

