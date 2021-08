LARAMIE -- Ralph Fawaz said he wasn't upset when the coaching staff brought in a new punter this offseason. His spring game performance, well, that's another story. The freshman from Oklahoma had just two attempts that early May afternoon in Laramie. The first went 20 yards and landed inside the opponents' red zone. The second snap spiraled high and grazed Fawaz's finger tips before bouncing back to the goal line. By the time he retrieved it, a couple of guys in brown jerseys swarmed him.