Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Not only is Dolly Parton a world-renowned country music star, but she has long been known as an artist who encourages acceptance and equality for all, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. Parton shared that acceptance by a crafting song called "Travelin' Thru" for the 2005 film Transamerica. The film, directed by Duncan Tucker, stars Felicity Huffman as a transgender woman named Bree who finds out she has a long-lost son. The movie follows Bree as she explores her identity in regard to her family and her newfound son.