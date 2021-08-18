Blackstone Valley Tech refurbishes campus in time for return to class
UPTON – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School is a busy place, and summer break is no exception. While students and instructors are on sabbatical, it is the ideal time for routine and preventative maintenance, campus improvements, and special projects to be under way. Likewise, the break allows the administrative leadership team to recharge and prepare for the next school year through an annual retreat, professional development, and skill attainment activities.www.millburysutton.com
