If you think you have found the best study method, Northeast State Community College wants to put it to the test. The school is hosting a “Best Study Tip” contest where four winners will receive a one hundred dollar Amazon gift card. The contest takes place over four weeks, where one person each week will win the prize. A panel of student judges will select the best study tip, and winners will be announced after the four week period. Entries are limited to one per person, per week. The first week of this contest begins on August 23rd. Entries will be accepted as text or video and should be emailed to northeaststate@gmail.com. All four winners will be announced on September 24th.